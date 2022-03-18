'No Way Home', 'Squid Game’ win big at Critics Choice Super Awards: Full list of winners

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 18, 2022, 03:07 PM(IST)

Spider-Man: No Way Home Photograph:( Twitter )

Daniel Craig and his last Bond film, 'No Time to Die', nabbed two wins in the action movie categories/

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was the big winner of the second edition of 'Critics Choice Super Awards', which honours the most popular genres and their talent across screens both big and small. 

'No Way Home' took home three awards, including Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Andrew Garfield), and Best Villain in a Movie (Willem Dafoe).

Daniel Craig and his last Bond film, 'No Time to Die', nabbed two wins in the action movie categories, while 'Dune' took home two wins in the sci-fi/fantasy film categories.

In the television category, 'Squid Game', 'WandaVision' bagged numerous wins. 'Squid Game' won three awards including wins for actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung in the best action series category. 'Wandavision' won the best superhero series, and Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn both received awards for best lead and best villain. 

Here's the complete list of winners:

BEST ACTION MOVIE
No Time to Die

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Florence Pugh – Black Widow

BEST HORROR MOVIE
A Quiet Place Part II

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Agathe Rousselle – Titane

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dune

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dev Patel – The Green Knight

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTION SERIES
Squid Game

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
HoYeon Jung – Squid Game

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES
WandaVision

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Tom Hiddleston – Loki

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

BEST HORROR SERIES
Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Station Eleven

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

