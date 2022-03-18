'No Way Home', 'Squid Game’ win big at Critics Choice Super Awards: Full list of winners

Spider-Man: No Way Home Photograph:( Twitter )
Daniel Craig and his last Bond film, 'No Time to Die', nabbed two wins in the action movie categories/
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was the big winner of the second edition of 'Critics Choice Super Awards', which honours the most popular genres and their talent across screens both big and small.
'No Way Home' took home three awards, including Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Andrew Garfield), and Best Villain in a Movie (Willem Dafoe).
Daniel Craig and his last Bond film, 'No Time to Die', nabbed two wins in the action movie categories, while 'Dune' took home two wins in the sci-fi/fantasy film categories.
In the television category, 'Squid Game', 'WandaVision' bagged numerous wins. 'Squid Game' won three awards including wins for actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung in the best action series category. 'Wandavision' won the best superhero series, and Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn both received awards for best lead and best villain.
Here's the complete list of winners:
BEST ACTION MOVIE
No Time to Die
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
BEST HORROR MOVIE
A Quiet Place Part II
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dune
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dev Patel – The Green Knight
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST ACTION SERIES
Squid Game
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
HoYeon Jung – Squid Game
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES
WandaVision
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
BEST HORROR SERIES
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Station Eleven
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision