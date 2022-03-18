'No Way Home', 'Squid Game’ win big at Critics Choice Super Awards: Full list of winners

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was the big winner of the second edition of 'Critics Choice Super Awards', which honours the most popular genres and their talent across screens both big and small.



'No Way Home' took home three awards, including Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Andrew Garfield), and Best Villain in a Movie (Willem Dafoe).

Daniel Craig and his last Bond film, 'No Time to Die', nabbed two wins in the action movie categories, while 'Dune' took home two wins in the sci-fi/fantasy film categories.



In the television category, 'Squid Game', 'WandaVision' bagged numerous wins. 'Squid Game' won three awards including wins for actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung in the best action series category. 'Wandavision' won the best superhero series, and Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn both received awards for best lead and best villain.



Here's the complete list of winners:



BEST ACTION MOVIE

No Time to Die



BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die



BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer – The Last Duel



BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home



BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Florence Pugh – Black Widow



BEST HORROR MOVIE

A Quiet Place Part II



BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman



BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Agathe Rousselle – Titane



BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Dune



BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Dev Patel – The Green Knight



BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Rebecca Ferguson – Dune



BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home



BEST ACTION SERIES

Squid Game



BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game



BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

HoYeon Jung – Squid Game



BEST SUPERHERO SERIES

WandaVision



BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Tom Hiddleston – Loki



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision



BEST HORROR SERIES

Yellowjackets



BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass



BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets



BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Station Eleven



BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer



BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven



BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision