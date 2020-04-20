Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, wife Patty Quillin donate $30 million to vaccine organisation

Netflix chief Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin have donated USD 30 million to Gavi Alliance, the nonprofit immunization organization started by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, reported a magazine.



The Geneva-based Gavi, on Friday, shared the information about the cash donation from Hastings and Quillin.

Also read: Before 'Joker', Joaquin Phoenix was almost cast as a 'Batman', reveals filmmaker Darren Aronofsky



During the coronavirus crises, the organization`s aim is to help fund immunization programs in lower-income countries around the world.



It will also help fast-track coronavirus vaccine development and when there is enough availability, will further assist with manufacturing, procurement, and delivery to areas that most need it.

Also read: Netflix releases ten educational documentaries on YouTube for free amid COVID-19



"Global immunization is vital to ending this terrible pandemic, and Gavi`s hard-fought gains in this area will help prevent more lost lives and livelihoods," the magazine quoted Reed Hastings as saying in a statement.



"We hope that our contribution will help those most in need, but also to inspire other businesses, entrepreneurs and organizations to join in this urgent effort," Hastings added.