According to a new report by Movieweb, Mark Wahlberg's action thriller Flight Risk may soon be released digitally. The movie hit cinemas on 24 January 2025 but was panned by critics.

Despite opening with $12 million and securing the top spot at the US box office, the movie failed to maintain momentum. As of last week, it had grossed $22.6 million in the US and Canada and $9.1 million internationally.

What Is Flight Risk About?

The movie marks Mel Gibson’s return to directing after 2016’s critically acclaimed Hacksaw Ridge. Written by Jared Rosenberg, the movie follows an Air Marshal transporting a key witness across the Alaskan wilderness, only to realise mid-flight that the pilot is actually a hitman.

Wahlberg on his physical transformation

Wahlberg, who partially shaved his head for the role, explained in an interview why he didn’t opt for a bald cap, saying:

"I don't want to sit there and wait two hours in the chair putting on a bald cap and then glueing pieces of hair on and then having to get touch-ups," Wahlberg said. "Like, shave it, be done with it, you know, trim it in the morning because the stubble grows through, so just shave it down and then be able to be free all day."

Supporting Cast and Production

The movie is a co-production between Icon Productions and Davis Entertainment Company, the movie had a budget of $25 million. Filming began in June 2023 and wrapped up in August 2023.

The supporting cast includes Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace, Leah Remini, and Paul Ben-Victor.

