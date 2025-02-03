Grammy Awards 2025: Teaser trailer for M3GAN 2.0 dropped during the awards. The film will be a sequel to the 2022 box office smash hit M3GAN.

While not much was revealed about the plot of the film, makers sure teased that the film will get what its fans want. The Blumhouse Productions, Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer Production will release M3GAN 2.0 on June 27, 2025.

The teaser trailer announced during the Grammys: “This bi*** is back” with a brief clip of the murderous doll and all round charmer M3GAN as she sashays towards the camera, asking the viewer: “Miss me?”

The film will have Allison Williams return as Gemma, a roboticist at a toy company who created AI doll M3GAN, and Violet McGraw returns as Cady, Gemma’s niece. The cast also includes Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Ivanna Sakhno, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari and Kiwi comic Jemaine Clement.

What we know about the film’s sequel

M3GAN 2.0: The action takes place two years after the events of M3GAN, we learn that Gemma has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I.

Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady, now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. In the background the tech M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create an AI weapon called Amelia, who inevitably decides against taking orders. Gemma then must resurrect M3GAN (with lots of upgrades) in order to take on Amelia and save humanity.

Gerard Johnstone is returning as director for M3GAN 2.0 and Akela Cooper is returning as writer.

Produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and Allison Williams, the film is executive produced by Gerard Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Mark D. Katchur.