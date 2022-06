Prince William spotted selling magazines on the streets of London; here's why

Days after celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70 years of rule in Britain, her grandson Prince William was spotted on the streets of London selling copies of a magazine called 'Big Issue'. The second in line to the British throne, William was selling magazines that is normally sold by the homeless in London.



Wearing the company's red cap and vest, William was seen near Westminster on Wednesday selling the magazine, which offers homeless individuals the opportunity to earn an income through its sale to the public.



In a LinkedIn post with a photograph of William, Matthew Gardner, a retired chief superintendent, said his brother-in-law had spotted Prince William, 39, and enjoyed a "private moment with our future King who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy."

Major highlights from Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace concert



"The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law if he wanted to buy the 'Big Issue', to which he replied "I have no change". At this point William produced a mobile card machine. You cannot teach that."

#NEW Prince William was spotted by the public this week in the streets selling the @BigIssue mag. It’s a weekly magazine sold by homeless or vulnerably housed people, their mission is to dismantle poverty by creating opportunities.

Read the brilliant recounting in the pic! pic.twitter.com/tAfHCDFGhy — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) June 9, 2022 ×

Mobile card readers have increasingly been used by homeless citizens as the number of people carrying cash in Britain has sunk over the past few years.



Last week, Prince William, his wife Kate and the rest of Britain's royal family recently celebrated the Platinum Jubilee, marking Queen Elizabeth`s 70-year reign, with four days of festivities.



As children, William and his brother Harry were taken on visits to homeless shelters by their mother, the late Princess Diana, as part of her charity work.

Prince Louis' antics during Jubilee parade has got toddler moms united on social media



(With agency inputs)