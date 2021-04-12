Prince William skips BAFTAs following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip

Prince William gave the 74th annual British Academy Film Awards a miss on Sunday night owing to his grandfather, Prince Philip's death.



"In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend," a statement issued by the Academy to Variety read.



Prince Philip died on Friday after weeks of illness at the age of 99. His centenary birthday was just three months away.



The film academy hosted a two-night even over the weekend which was hosted by TV presenters Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary.

William has been the president of BAFTA since 2010, and typically makes an appearance with his wife Kate Middleton for the award ceremony each year.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not spoken publicly about Philip’s death so far. The couple though have honoured him with a re-post of the photo and statement that were issued by Buckingham Palace.



"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement reads alongside a black and white portrait of Philip. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."



Incidentally, the late Prince Philip was the first president of BAFTA back in 1959, decades before his grandson William took on a leadership role.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, whose close association with the Academy spanned over 60 years," BAFTA said in a statement shortly after the news of his death was made public by the palace.

"The Duke occupies a special place in the Academy’s history and will be missed enormously. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy," it further added.