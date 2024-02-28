Prince Harry loses case against UK govt over security

Harry launched legal action against the government after being told in February 2020 that he would no longer be given the "same degree" of publicly-funded protection when in Britain.



"The 'bespoke' process devised for the claimant in the decision of 28 February 2020 was, and is, legally sound," High Court judge Peter Lane said in his 52-page judgment.



Much of the legal proceedings, which covered security arrangements for senior figures, were held in private in December 2023, reports the BBC. The ruling was issued by retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane on Wednesday morning. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for using royal titles on new website



The ruling is likely to impact Harry's future visits to the UK, as he previously argued that the lower level of security has made it difficult to bring his family to the country.



The news comes amid Harry's father, UK's King Charles cancer treatment. Earlier this month, as the King was diagnosed with cancer, Harry rushed to the UK to meet his father and stayed in the country for a day before heading back to his family. Rumours are rife that Harry may now visit the UK with his wife and children soon to meet the monarch.