Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for using royal titles on new website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing the heat for launching a new website called Sussex.com. The couple launched the website on Monday which many are terming as a new rebranding move. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website will carry the latest news about the couple, bios for Harry and Meghan as well as links to their Archewell Foundation organisation and Archewell Productions hubs.



The website was earlier called Archwell and has now been rebranded as sussex.com. The homepage features a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Germany at the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony.



Interestingly, the bios of their two kids refer to them as 'Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet'. The move has surprised many since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and since then moved to the US with their family.



Meghan Markle, in a letter, explains that the rebranding reflects their desire to share more personal updates with fans.



"Our lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in our humanitarian and business ventures," she stated, underscoring her dedication to feminist ideals and gender equity.



Prince Harry (The Duke of Sussex) wrote about his unwavering dedication to making a difference through impactful causes throughout his adult life.



"The international event INVICTUS GAMES FOUNDATION is a globally celebrated display of resilience, community, and athleticism that has won acclaim for its impact in celebrating those that serve," he highlighted, pointing to his ongoing commitment to supporting wounded service personnel.



However, the Duke did not mention his royal lineage and United Kingdom in his bio.



According to the statements issued, by embracing "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex," the couple aims to showcase their passions and endeavours in various aspects of life- asserting their identities beyond traditional royal responsibilities.