Kirsten Stewart-starrer Princess Diana biopic 'Spencer' to screen at TIFF 2021

The highly anticipated Princess Diana biopic, 'Spencer', starring Kristen Stewart in the lead is making quite a noise.



The movie is now routing towards Toronto International Film Festival 2021. The will screen as part of the Special Events Programme. The film will depict the tumultuous life of Princess Diana. It is directed by Pablo Larrain.

'Spencer' will follow an event that took place in the life of one of the most controversial British Royal Princess Diana and her husband Prince Charles. Set in the early 90s, the movie will depict the weekend Princess Diana decided to confront Prince Charles about his affairs and end the marriage, therefore, veering off the path of becoming the queen one day. The movie will show the time Princess was spending the Christmas holiday with the Royal family in Sandringham estate in Norfolk when she took the critical decision.



Filming on the movie started in Germany and the makers are planning to release the film in the autumn of 2021.

Other movies of special events programmes at TIFF include 'A Hero' from Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi and 'Memoria' from Thai film director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.