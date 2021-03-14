Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Beyonce battle top prizes

Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Dua Lipa lead the charge at the reinvented Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the music industry hopes to put a year-long pandemic behind it.



But an unusually diverse line-up of contenders for the top prize - album of the year - mean it could be anyone`s night.



"The nominations were so surprising - The Weeknd not getting nominated - it`s a very strange year to try to predict," said Melinda Newman, Billboard`s executive editor for the West Coast and Nashville.



"I think it`s going to be a year where no-one makes a clean sweep," she added.



Grammy 2021 Awards: Things to watch out for at the musical night



The winners are chosen by some 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy.



Following is a list of nominations in key categories.



ALBUM OF THE YEAR



"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko



"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas



"Everyday Life" — Coldplay



"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier



"Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim



"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa



"Hollywood`s Bleeding" — Post Malone



"Folklore" — Taylor Swift



RECORD OF THE YEAR



"Black Parade" — Beyoncé



"Colors" — Black Pumas



"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch



"Say So" — Doja Cat



"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish



"Don`t Start Now" — Dua Lipa



"Circles" — Post Malone



"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé



SONG OF THE YEAR



"Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)



"The Box" — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)



"Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)



"Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)



"Don`t Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)



"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish O`Connell & Finneas O`Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



"I Can`t Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)



"If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)



BEST NEW ARTIST



Ingrid Andress



Phoebe Bridgers



Chika



Noah Cyrus



D Smoke



Doja Cat



Kaytranada



Megan Thee Stallion



BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE



"Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy



"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo



"Dynamite" — BTS



"Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande



"Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver



BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM



"Changes" — Justin Bieber



"Chromatica" — Lady Gaga



"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa



"Fine Line" — Harry Styles



"Folklore" — Taylor Swift



BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE



"Shameika" — Fiona Apple



"Not" — Big Thief



"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers



"The Steps" — Haim



"Stay High" — Brittany Howard



"Daylight" — Grace Potter



BEST RAP PERFORMANCE



"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle



"Bop" — DaBaby



"What`s Poppin" — Jack Harlow



"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby



"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé



"Dior" — Pop Smoke



BEST COUNTRY ALBUM



"Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress



"Your Life Is A Record" — Brandy Clark



"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert



"Nightfall" — Little Big Town



"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde



BEST MUSIC FILM



"Beastie Boys Story" — Beastie Boys



"Black Is King" — Beyoncé



"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" — Freestyle Love Supreme



"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt



"That Little Ol` Band From Texas" — ZZ Top





Interim Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr said he hoped the show would be "a chance to have a little bit of normalcy, of people coming together and playing music."



Grammy 2021 probables: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift; a look at the frontrunners



Beyonce, now the most nominated female artist in Grammy history with 79 career nods, leads all comers with nine nominations. The nods come mostly from music like single "Black Parade" that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.



The Weeknd to Selena Gomez: The royal snubs at 2021 Grammys



But Beyonce is not on the list of musicians booked for Sunday`s three hour show, which will take place as a mix of live and pre-recorded performances from the likes of Swift, K-Pop band BTS, newcomer Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Latin star Bad Bunny, and Black country singer Mickey Guyton.



Swift and British pop singer Lipa got six nominations apiece, along with rapper Roddy Ricch. Lipa, and her album "Future Nostalgia," may have the edge as the only one of the trio to get nods in all three of the big races - album, record, and song of the year. [L1N2LA29X]



"Dua Lipa has been everywhere this last year. It`s a really great happy dance disco revival," said Alex Suskind, a senior editor at Entertainment Weekly.



Suskind said he felt that Swift, who got the best reviews of her career for her surprise lockdown album "Folklore," has a better shot at winning song of the year - which is awarded for writing - with the track "Cardigan."



Eilish, 19, who swept the 2020 Grammys with her debut album, is back again with three nods for her ballad "Everything I Wanted," and one for her theme song for the upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die."



"I think the Billie Eilish train at the Grammys is going to keep rolling," Suskind said.



South Korean boy band BTS marked a breakthrough year in the United States by securing their first major Grammy nomination for their English-language hit "Dynamite."



They will be performing from Korea on Sunday and hoping for a win in the closely-contested best pop duo or group field.



"We just keep seeing these amazing acts coming out of Korea and it doesn`t seem like it`s ending at all. It`s really great fun, pop music," said Newman.