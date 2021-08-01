Beyonce’s 2016 ‘Formation’ music video named best of all time

Beyonce is a queen! The singer enjoys immense success and is no stranger to the awards. The Grammy-winning singer has a new reason to celebrate today as her 2016 video 'Formation' has been named the Best music video of all time.



Rolling Stone released a list of 100 music videos and gave Beyonce's video No. 1 spot. The video, released in 2016 in the first week of Black History Month and was directed by Melina Matsoukas.

California movie theatre shooting: TikTok star Anthony Barajas dead



“If Beyoncé’s self-titled visual album established her as one of the greatest artists of all time, her surprise-released ‘Formation’ video (and ensuing album Lemonade) marked her as one of the most important,” Rolling Stone declared.



As per director Matsoukas, Queen Bey wanted the video to show the “historical impact of slavery on black love, and what it has done to the black family,” as she explained to The New Yorker in 2017.

Kanye West to host second public listening party ahead of ‘Donda’ release

However, the video faced backlash from conservatives and politicians, and they labelled Beyonce as “anti-police.” Despite all the controversy, the video went on and won awards at MTV Video Music Awards and the Best Music Video award at the 2017 Grammys. Billboard named 'Formation' the best music video of the 2010s.



The video kept other iconic music videos like Michael Jackson’s 'Billie Jean,' Prince’s 'Kiss' and Lady Gaga’s 'Bad Romance' and more aside.