Armie Hammer's ex-wife comments on report of 'cannibal love story movie' by 'Call Me By Your Name' director

Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers cryptically weighed in on the recent drama surrounding Hammer`s social media controversy.



According to E! News, Chambers, who filed for divorce from the star in July, commented on an Instagram report about Hammer's 'Call Me By Your Name' director and co-star Timothee Chalamet coming together for another movie.



Chambers replied to the report on Instagram about director Luca Guadagnino and Timothee Chalamet`s upcoming project, described as a "cannibal love story movie," titled 'Bones & All'. Elizabeth succinctly wrote "No. Words."



Armie Hammer and his 'sexual fantasies' chats controversy: What we know so far



Though Elizabeth did not offer any further clarification for her remark, it is the first time she has spoken regarding the recent outcry surrounding a collection of direct messages allegedly sent by Armie that went viral earlier this month. The alleged messages included accounts of sexual acts and other cannibalistic explicit fantasies.



After a full-blown out scandal regarding Hollywood actor Armie Hammer’s chats on sex and cannibalism and his sexual fantasies, actor’s estranged wife is “shocked and sickened” and “believes” all the women.



adding fuel to fire, Armie Hammer's ex Paige Lorenze, an Instagram model, also opened up on her brief relationship with the actor last year. In a tearful new video she posted on YouTube, Paige Lorenze is seen telling her followers about her move to Los Angeles and why she did so in the first place.





Since the alleged messages were leaked, Hammer has dropped out of two projects: the action-comedy 'Shotgun Wedding' starring Jennifer Lopez and the upcoming Paramount+ series 'The Offer'.



Armie Hammer is best known for his acclaimed role in 2017 ‘Call Me By Your Name’. He will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Death on the Nile’.