LA health department defends Emmys, says safety protocols were not violated

It wasn't just Seth Rogen but a whole lot of people on the internet called out organisers of the 2021 Emmy Awards for not adhering to coronavirus safety protocols. The awards ceremony that took place in Los Angeles on Sunday caught flack online as safety seemed to be not a priority for the organisers. Most attendees were without masks and no social distancing was maintained.



The Los Angeles Department of Health, though, says the ceremony did not violate coronavirus safety protocols.



When he presented an award early in the night, Rogen compared the event to being in a "hermetically sealed tin." Host Cedric the Entertainer later explained, however, that all attendees were vaccinated.



While speaking to Fox News, the LA Department of Health stated that because of the nature of the event- the crowded venue was not in violation of coronavirus safety guidelines.



In LA there is a mandate to wear masks in public spaces- for both vaccinated as well as unvaccinated persons. But the health department stated that "exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions, as additional safety modifications are made for these controlled interactions."



"The Emmy Award Show is a television production, and persons appearing on the show are considered performers," read the statement. "All persons appearing on or in the audience of the Emmy Award Show were fully vaccinated against COVID-19."



The department also revealed that all attendees tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of the event.



Similarly, production crews were required to be vaccinated or test negative for the virus twice per week.



"The Emmys reached out to Public Health in advance to share their safety protocols, which exceeded the baseline requirements for television and film productions," the organization continued. "Careful planning before large events is essential to assure that all health and safety requirements are adequately addressed."