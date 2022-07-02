Kubbra Sait talks about her abortion journey & reveals why she has 'no regrets'

At a time, when the entire world is talking about abortion right after US Supreme Court overturned the five-decade-old ruling of Roe V Wade - which took away the fundamental right of aborting a child. Amid all, Kubra Sait, who rose to fame with her transgender role of Kuku in the superhit series 'Sacred Game', has talked about her abortion in her recently released memoir titled, 'Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir'. From being a sexual abuse victim as a teenager to her entry into the acting world & struggles, Sait has shared many secrets of her life with the world through her book.

Among many, the actress has also opened up about her abortion journey in detail and why she feels it was absolutely okay. In one chapter of her book titled ‘I Wasn’t Ready to Be a Mother’, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman’ actor said how she had an accidental pregnancy after nightstand. Later, when asked about her pregnancy during an interview with Times Now, the actress said it was completely fine for her and she had no regrets about abortion.



In the chapter, she recalled the back story and wrote how in 2013, she went for a holiday on Andaman island, where she had one night stand with a friend after grabbing a few drinks together. But a few weeks later, when she missed her periods, the actor took the pregnancy test and it come out positive.



"A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey,” Kubra writes in her memoir.

During her interview with Times Now, Kubbra said that how she was not ready for a child back then and has no regret about an abortion.

“It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey. I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don’t think I am still ready. I don’t understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30. It is like a set invisible rulebook. I knew I was not ready for it,” she said.



''No regrets,” the actress said, “Of course, I felt like a terrible human being! A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. “But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it.''