Kim Soo Hyun gets heartfelt Manila welcome after long hiatus

Kim Soo Hyun is one of South Korea’s most recognisable actors, known for popular dramas including My Love from the Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Queen of Tears. Over the years, the actor has built a strong following across Asia, including in the Philippines. The actor is currently in Manila to meet his Filipino fans at the BENCH x Kim Soo Hyun: Our Forever With You fan meeting.

Kim Soo Hyun receives a warm welcome in Manila

Kim Soo Hyun received an emotional welcome from thousands of Filipino fans as he returned to Manila for a major fan meeting. The South Korean actor took the stage at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on October 2 for the BENCH x Kim Soo Hyun: Our Forever With You event. The venue was reportedly expected to accommodate around 20,000 fans, making it one of his biggest meetings with Filipino supporters.

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When asked to describe his Filipino fans, Kim highlighted their warmth, their sparkling eyes and their passion. He also revealed that there was something specific he had wanted to hear from them: that they missed him. The actor also connected with the Manila audience by speaking briefly in Tagalog. He told fans, “Mahal ko kayo. Maraming salamat po. Miss kita. Kita kits,” expressing his affection and gratitude before wrapping up the interaction.

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During his Manila appearance, he thanked fans for the love and support they had continued to give him over the years. The event followed his appearance at an Indonesian television anniversary celebration in August, where he had also appeared emotional while receiving a strong response from the audience. Several users took to social media platform X to share their clips and their experience after the fan meet.

Kim Soo Hyun's revelation about hobby and next trip

During his Manila media appearance, Kim revealed that he had recently returned to photography, a hobby he had enjoyed in his 20s. He said taking photographs had made him pay closer attention to his surroundings, including light and shadows.

He was also asked how he would spend a free day in the Philippines. Kim said he would like to visit Cebu, see the scenery and enjoy the sea and the wind.