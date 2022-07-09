Kim Kardashian says 'painfull' psoriasis broke out due to her strict Met Gala diet

When it comes to fashion, the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows how to win the game with ease. Like every year, this year also Kim K shocked everyone as she stepped outside wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe classic dress at the Met Gala. Undoubtedly, Kim was looking breathtaking in the classic dress, but Kim has to went through a lot to fit in a dress, which Marilyn famously wore at a birthday party of President John F. Kennedy in 1962.



Previously, Kardashian shared the hard diet she followed to fit in the dress and lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit in the body-hugging glittery gown. Now, again the fashion mogul is talking about the struggles she did to fit in the particular dress.



During her interview with Allure for their August 2022 cover, the Skims founder revaled that she was suggested to have meat again as her diet to fit in the dress. For the unversed, Kim eats a plant-based diet and getting back to meat caused her ''really painful'' psoriatic arthritis.



“psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands,” she says as per Allure.



“It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.”



However, Kim was accused of ruining the iconic naked dress which is adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals. Kim faced backlash online after a few pictures of the dress went viral showing the “significant” damage to the dress.

The photos showed a ripped part of the dress, loss of some of the crystals sewn onto the dress, and damage to the shoulder straps. However, later both Kim and the museum from where she borrowed the dress from, debunked the claims.

