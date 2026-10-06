/‘Kerala’s gold in Pak drama’: Dar-e-Nijaat features Indian jewellery brand and the internet can’t keep calm

Here’s a crossover that no one would have imagined. Popular Pakistani show Dar-e-Nijaat has been capturing the interest of viewers across the subcontinent. Not just Pakistanis, but Indians too have been following Zaryab’s story of love and heartbreak. A recent episode featured the leads of the show, Zaryab and Abu Bakar, getting married. While the moment in the show gained a lot of attention, eagle-eyed fans spotted a popular Indian jewellery brand in the scene.

Indian brand in Pakistan

Kerala-based jewellery brand Malabar Gold and Diamond features in the pivotal wedding scene and fans haven't been able to keep calm ever since. The show features Durefishan Saleem as Zaryab and Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui as Abu Bakar. Over the weekend, the show’s leads got married- a major turning point in the narrative.

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While fans were excited to witness the union of the two leads, Indian fans spotted something completely different. A bag with the label of the popular Indian jewellery brand, from which both Abu Bakar and Zaryab are made to wear rings.

"The whole world is watching Abu Bakr's nikah, while my husband and I are busy noticing the Malabar Gold. Like, were there no other jewellers left in Pakistan? Couldn't ARY Gold have sponsored the jewellery for nikah?" wrote a viewer on Instagram.

Another shared the same moment from the show and wrote, "Oh my goodness, Indians, did you notice? Abu Bakar and Zaryab are using Malabar Gold. Matlab Malabar Gold and Diamonds Pakistan bhi pahuch gaya? (Malabar Gold and Diamonds have now reached Pakistan as well?)"

Also read: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy

Internet reacts

While it is not clear if the brand placement was intentional, spotting an Indian brand in a Pakistani show did garner a lot of reactions.

'Kerala’s gold made it to Pakistani Dramas!' wrote a user on Instagram. "Even I noticed this! I thought Malabar Gold was only in India and Dubai, so seeing it in Pakistan was such a surprise 😂😂😂. That’s crazy" wrote another user.

One user tried to analyse the brand's placement in the show and wrote, "Well, this drama is intentionally and thoughtfully detailed. In Pakistan, many families, if they can, prefer to buy their gold from Dubai. Zaryab's family can so they did."

Another turned sleuth and wrote, "I even googled it. It says Malabar gold and diamond does not operate in Pakistan then how"

One user wrote, "I didn’t even know that Malabar Gold existed in Pakistan."

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