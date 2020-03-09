Johnny Depp being considered to play the Joker in Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman'

This could be a casting coup of sorts if it works out. Johnny Depp is reportedly being eyed to play the role of Joker in the new reboot of 'The Batman'. We all know that Robert Pattinson is all set to play the famous superhero in the new version of the film.



Media reports stated that Warner Bros along with the film's director Matt Reeves has listed out the probable names who could be considered for the role of Joker and Depp's name is at the top of that list.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Depp has been considered to play the supervillain. When casting for 'The Dark Knight' series was being done, there were reports that the veteran actor would be a part of the franchise. Fans had hoped that he would be brought on board for the role of Joker. But director Christopher Nolan ultimately chose Heath Ledger who went on to create history with his performance. Travel back in time with the Jokers - Batman's worst enemy

While we are excited at the possibility of Depp coming on board for Reeves version of Batman, it is important to note that there has been no confirmation on the news from the actor or the makers so far.



Just a few days back, DC fans were treated to the first look of the Batmobile.



The film will also feature Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano is set to play the Riddler. The first movie in the upcoming trilogy is set to open in theatres on June 25, 2021.