Jennifer Garner, Sophie Turner to join list of presenters for 2020 SAG Awards

Sophie Turner, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Garner, and Steve Buscemi are the additional names joining a star-studded lineup of presenters for this year's 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards.



Scarlett Johansson, who got a nod to the nomination list for both 'Marriage Story' and 'Jojo Rabbit' also figures in the list of presenters. Actors nominated for 'Bombshell' - Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron are the other names in the list of presenters, reported a magazine. See the complete nominations list



The lineup will also feature nominees Tom Hanks 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood', Sterling K. Brown 'This Is Us', Taron Egerton 'Rocketman', Phoebe Waller-Bridge 'Fleabag'. Also see: Oscars 2020: 21 movies you should watch before the awards night



Additionally, Leonardo DiCaprio is up for a special honour of presenting Robert DeNiro with the SAG Life Achievement Award. The awards will be presented on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.