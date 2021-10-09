Jena Malone, Danny Huston to star in horror thriller 'Consecration'

Actors Jena Malone and Danny Huston have joined the cast of the upcoming movie 'Consecration'. The supernatural horror-thriller, which is currently shooting in London and Scotland, will also have veteran actor Janet Suzman.



Directed by Christopher Smith, the movie is centred on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston).

There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own shadowy past that brings long-buried trauma to the surface.



Smith wrote the film's script in collaboration with Laurie Cook. The movie will be produced by AGC Studios, Xavier Marchand of Moonriver Content, and Jason Newmark and Laurie Cook of Bigscope Films.

Malone is most featured in David Bowie biopic 'Stardust' as Angel Bowie. Huston starred as Jamie Laird in 'Succession' and 'Yellowstone'.