Jason Momoa reveals he sustained multiple injuries during 'Aquaman 2' shoot

Jason Momoa may play a powerful superhero on screen but the 'Aquaman' actor has admitted that he has multiple injuries.



During his recent appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Momoa revealed that he suffered multiple injuries on the sets of 'Aquaman 2'.

"I'm getting old...I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I`m just getting beat up," he shared.

Jason is no stranger to injuring himself. He had earlier revealed that he once broke his femur and injured his face, leaving a scar.



Reportedly, he was also hit by a stuntman while filming 'Braven' in 2018.



The actor will soon be seen in 'Dune' which also stars Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet.

