Is Free Guy sequel in the works, here's what Ryan Reynolds has said

Even before the Free Guy was released in September 2021, Ryan Reynolds shared that talks around the sequel has already started. However, it's been more than a year and now Ryan has addressed the sequel question again.



Reynolds recently attended the Just For Laughs comedy festival at the O2 Arena in London, where he sat down with his Deadpool 2 co-star Rob Delaney, who asked Ryan whether he's working on a sequel of any of the films he has produced including Free Guy.



Replying to this, Reynolds said, “There is the potential to do a sequel to Free Guy, which would be fun.''



Further, Ryan added that he doesn't understand why every film needs a sequel



''I would love it. But also like, does everything f***ing have to be a sequel? I don’t know. Sometimes it’s OK to just do a movie and have it kick ass and then everyone go home.”

Ryan on his fourth child with Blake Lively:



Ryan has recently welcomed his fourth child with his wife Blake Lively and when asked how his little baby doing, the actor said, “Our home is insane. We’re really excited. We named the child Cocaine Bear. Which it turns out is a film that’s out right now. We’re in litigation right now with them.”



Lively and Reynolds have not revealed the gender, birth date, or other details of their child. Blake and Ryan's fourth child joins three elder sisters - Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

Ryan Reynolds on Green Lantern: ''Too much time, too much money''



During the fun chat, Ryan also talked about his 2011 film Green Lantern, which terribly tanked at the box office and was widely panned by the audience and critics alike.



Talking about the film, Reynolds said, “Too much time, too much money.''



“There was just too many people spending too much money and when there was a problem rather than say, ‘Okay, let’s stop spending on special effects and let’s think about character. How do we replace this big spectacle thing – that isn’t working at all – with something that’s character based?’ and that just never – the thinking was never there to do that,” he explained.