Lana Del Rey threatens to pull out of Glastonbury music festival
Lana Del Rey is due to take to The Other Stage at the Glastonbury festival in June.
Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey appears to have threatened to walk away from her headline slot at Glastonbury this year, as a backlash against the music festival continues to rage.
The 37-year-old singer is due to take to The Other Stage on the Saturday afternoon of the festival - which is to take place in 2023 over the weekend of June 21 through June 25, reports Mirror.co.uk.
Recently, the festival organisers unveiled the line-ups, confirming that Sir Elton John will headline the event alongside Arctic Monkeys and Guns N Roses. The line-up announcement caused a furore among music fans as the top-billing stars were slammed for lacking diversity - as those performers are all white males.
As per Mirror.co.uk, it seems Lana has also taken umbrage with the announcement - as her own headline slot was buried deep within the announcement on the seventh line of names. Taking to social media, Lana threw shade at the Glastonbury announcement - and appeared to threaten to pull out of performing.
She wrote: "Well, I'm actually headlining the 2nd stage. But since there was no consideration for announcing that we'll see."
And to make things worse, a source told The Sun on Sunday about the upset: "Lana is disappointed. She was proud to be doing a headline slot, but on the announcement graphic her name is buried among lesser-known artists."
