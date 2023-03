Lana Del Rey threatens to pull out of Glastonbury music festival

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey appears to have threatened to walk away from her headline slot at Glastonbury this year, as a backlash against the music festival continues to rage.



The 37-year-old singer is due to take to The Other Stage on the Saturday afternoon of the festival - which is to take place in 2023 over the weekend of June 21 through June 25, reports Mirror.co.uk.



Recently, the festival organisers unveiled the line-ups, confirming that Sir Elton John will headline the event alongside Arctic Monkeys and Guns N Roses. The line-up announcement caused a furore among music fans as the top-billing stars were slammed for lacking diversity - as those performers are all white males.



As per Mirror.co.uk, it seems Lana has also taken umbrage with the announcement - as her own headline slot was buried deep within the announcement on the seventh line of names. Taking to social media, Lana threw shade at the Glastonbury announcement - and appeared to threaten to pull out of performing.