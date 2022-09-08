Idris Elba reacts to James Bond speculation, says playing 007 is 'not a goal for my career'

There has been a lot of speculation about who will be the next James Bond. Out of many actors, the one star who everyone thought would take up the job of iconic British spy was Idris Elba. Especially, after James Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli said that the 50-year-old actor is 'part of the conversation' to play the role.



But, after a lot of rumours, Elba himself reacted to the viral news and said that playing James Bond is not the ultimate 'goal of his life'.

During his recent podcast interview, Elba addressed all the speculations and said that the most common question people ask him is always about Bond!



Appearing on 'The Shop' podcast, the 'Beast' actor said via Deadline, ''I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world, I go and I'm talking about different cultures they always go: Bond!"

Further, Elba added, ''It is not a goal for my career.”



“I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation," Elba said, reacting to the excitement fans have of seeing him in the spy role.



“And I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, ‘Should I?,’ ‘Do I?,’ ‘Will I?,’it is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes,” he said.

“I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be. And that – job done. Because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the ‘alternative Bond.’ And as long as that alternative is existing, that’s great for the growth of f*cking casting.”



Earlier, many sources confirmed that Elba, who has been the producer's top choice for the role and was `informally` in process, has now walked away from playing James Bond for "his own film franchise."



A source told The Sun: "Fans and Barbara wanted Idris, but he wants to create something for himself. However, he`s put forward names to play 007.



Last year, Daniel Craige, 54, waved goodbye to his decade-long role after his fifth 007 film, 'No Time to Die'.



Other actors who are still in the race are Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, Tom Hiddleston, Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, and Henry Cavill.