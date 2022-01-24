Idris Elba to be the next James Bond? Producer Barbara Broccoli reacts

Actor Idris Elba is on the James Bond producers’ radar!



There has been a lot of speculation about who will be the next 007, and now the franchise producer has revealed that she has been considering Elba for the secret agent role.

In the new interview with Deadline, producer Barbara Broccoli has responded to the various rumours around Elba's names and admitted that the 49-year-old actor, is 'part of the conversation' to play the role.

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat,” she said.



Further, Broccoli added that she wouldn't 'think' or 'talk' about anybody else taking the role until 'No Time to Die' has had its run and Daniel has been able to reap the benefits.



“I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”



Apart from Elba, there have been many names that have been doing rounds including 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston and others.



Daniel Craig has played the spy in five films since 2006 - 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum Of Solace', 'Skyfall and Spectre' and signed off from the franchise with its most recent release 'No Time to Die'.