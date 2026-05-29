/Passenger X review: André Øvredal’s directorial receives mixed reaction as netizens criticise thin plot

André Øvredal’s supernatural horror film Passenger has netizens highly divided. While audiences praised its claustrophobic haunted house on wheels concept, many expressed disappointment over a lacklustre plot of the film. Let's delve in to know what users have to say about the movie.

Netizens' verdict on the 2026 Passengers movie

Some theatregoers loved the chaotic, fast-paced energy that made them jump out of their seats. Others, however, felt the jump scares grew repetitive and padded the runtime, shifting the tone closer to a "B-horror". One user wrote, '#Passenger 7/10 Even though this started off like the typical horror film, there were some decent aspects that gave the gloomy expectation. It was not scary but creepy. Even though he did not have a thick plot line, it did just enough to maintain viewing balance."

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Another X user wrote, “Passenger Review: Passenger had potential with its premise, but it feels so uninspired and has such lazy execution.” They run out of ideas really quickly, the script is very weak, and each jump scare sequence is built up so cheaply/repetitively. Skip this one 2/10 | 1 Star(s)"

"Forget the negative reviews; I enjoyed #PassengerMovie . That parking lot scene...creepy as hell. Several jump scares got me. I only wish it explored the mythology behind the stalker more. Don't get marked & don't ever stop. #IYKYK @PassengerMovie", wrote the third X user.

A social media user wrote, "Obsession had me leaving the cinema on a high. Watching Passenger a week later was like a horrible come down. It’s not a terrible film, but it just doesn’t amount to much. Outside of a couple well-directed horror sequences, Passenger is underwhelming. It leaves a lot of potential on the table."

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All about 2026 Passenger film

Passenger is a supernatural highway horror film that follows the story of a young, van-dwelling couple who, after witnessing a gruesome road accident, become stalked by an relentless and malevolent demonic entity.