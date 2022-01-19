Willem Dafoe to make Saturday Night Live debut with Katy Perry as musical guest

Hollywood star Willem Dafoe to make Saturday Night Live debut with hosting duties. He will be seen on SNL on January 29 with Katy Perry as the musical guest of the episode.

Willem Dafoe was most recently seen on the big screen in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as Green Goblin. He along with previous Spider-Man villains came together in the latest MCU/Sony instalment.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry will return to SNL for the fourth time as musical guest. She is currently busy headlining her first Las Vegas residency, titled 'Play' at Resorts World Theatre.

As previously announced on Saturday, 'SNL' alum Will Forte is returning to Studio 8H for his first time as host on January 22. He currently stars in Peacock's 'MacGruber' which began as a skit on 'SNL', in addition to serving as a writer and executive producer on the show. Forte was a cast member on the show from 2002 to 2010.

The musical guest for Forte’s hosting stint is Måneskin, who will take the ‘SNL’ stage for the first time.