Top 5 Hollywood news today: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner spark romance rumours, Jennifer Aniston wishes her 'special human'

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner seem to be officially back together. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston wished bff Courteney Cox on her birthday with special video. Here are the top stories of the day.



Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner spark romance rumours as musician says 'Love you wifey' at event



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are back together? That’s what the internet is talking about as the former couple was spotted together with their daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner with Stormi flew to New York this week to support her ex as he was honoured at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit.



Jennifer Lopez to star and produce Netflix sci-fi thriller ‘Atlas’



Jennifer Lopez will star and produce Netflix sci-fi thriller ‘Atlas’ with director Brad Peyton on board. This comes after she signed a first-look deal with the streamer. Aron Eli Coleite is writing the most recent draft of the script based on Leo Sardarian’s original script.



Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row



US pop star Miley Cyrus has won the right to use her name as a trademark on a wide range of products in the European Union, after Europe`s top court on Wednesday annulled a decision by the EU patent office to limit the scope of her brand.



Jennifer Aniston's birthday wishes for 'special human' Courteney Cox



Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox continue to set #freindshipgoals year after year. As Cox turned a year older on Wednesday, her BFF Aniston took to Instagram to share throwback photos of the two as she wished her 'special human'.



Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules



Jailed ex-filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, can be transferred to Los Angeles, a judge ruled Tuesday, paving the way for a new trial on additional charges.



