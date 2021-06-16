Jennifer Aniston's birthday wishes for 'special human' Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox continue to set #freindshipgoals year after year. As Cox turned a year older on Wednesday, her BFF Aniston took to Instagram to share throwback photos of the two as she wished her 'special human'.



"Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human. Time files when you`re having fun," she wrote on Instagram story and posted a throwback video clip of her holding Courteney`s hand with the clip transitioned into a scene between the duo from their recent reunion episode of the hit sitcom `Friends`.



Jennifer and Courteney have been best friends for over 25 years now. The two met each other on the sets of `Friends` in 1994 where they played roommates and best friends Rachel and Monica.



A few days ago, Jennifer even posted an adorable birthday wish for Courteney`s daughter Coco on social media. In fact, Jennifer is Coco's godmother. "Happy birthday my sweet cocolicious. Godmama loves you," she had written.



Cox and Aniston recently reunited along with their 'Friends' co-stars for a special episode that had fans excited all over the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer is all set to come up with the second season of `The Morning Show`. on September 17.