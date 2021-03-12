Top 5 Hollywood news today: The Weeknd to boycott future Grammys, BTS dominates world music sales

The Weeknd has decided to boycott future Grammys, meanwhile South Korea`s K-pop sensation BTS has topped world music by taking top two positions in 2020 album charts

Here are the top Hollywood stories of the day



The Weeknd to boycott future Grammy Awards following 2021 nomination snub



Singer-songwriter The Weeknd recently stated that he will boycott the Grammy Awards moving forward, including no longer attending the ceremony or submitting his work for consideration following his 2021 nomination snub. Read more



Demi Lovato is waiting until a 'specific timeline to come out to the world'



American singer Demi Lovato has opened up about the fluidity of her sexuality and her broken engagement with Max Ehrich. Lovato appeared on the May cover of Glamour magazine and spoke candidly about the time she realised she was queer. "When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am," the singer said. Read more



BTS clinches the top two positions in the 2020 album chart



South Korea`s K-pop sensation BTS dominated world music sales in 2020 by putting out the year`s best-, and second-best-selling albums, the music industry body IFPI said on Thursday. Read more



Watch: BLACKPINK vocalist Rose finallay drops her solo debut album



K-pop girl band BLACKPINK's vocalist Rose finally dropped her most-awaited solo album 'R'. The makers dropped the video of the lead single ‘On The Ground’ featuring Rose. Read more



Is Matthew McConaughey planning a career in politics?



Looks like Matthew McConaughey is contemplating an alternate profession. During a recent appearance on a podcast, the Oscar-winning star admitted that he is thinking of a career in politics. Read more