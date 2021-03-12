Is Matthew McConaughey planning a career in politics?

Looks like Matthew McConaughey is contemplating an alternate profession. During a recent appearance on a podcast, the Oscar-winning star admitted that he is thinking of a career in politics.



During the interview on the 'Balanced Voice' podcast, host Rania Mankarious said Texans would be "very happy" to have McConaughey as governor of the Lone Star State.



The 51-year-old actor said, "It's a true consideration."



This is not the first time that McConaughey has spoken about running for the office in his home state Texas. In November, he had hinted at joining politics, if there was a demand for it.



The actor had appeared on a show and said, "I don't know. I mean, that wouldn't be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would be me."



"I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefine its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested," the actor had further added.



McConaughey did not specify as to which party he would like to be a part of but was keener in getting "behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again."



During the podcast, McConaughey also reflected on the next steps he would like to take in his career. "And I'm looking into now, what is my leadership role?" McConaughey said. "Because I do think I have some things to teach and share."



Apart from a thriving career in cinema, McConaughey is also a professor at the University of Texas Austin, where he teaches a class in the film department.

