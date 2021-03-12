BTS clinches the top two positions in 2020 album chart

South Korea`s K-pop sensation BTS dominated world music sales in 2020 by putting out the year`s best-, and second-best-selling albums, the music industry body IFPI said on Thursday.



The band`s 'Map of the Soul:7' came in at number one in the IFPI 2020 Global Album Sales Chart, followed by its release 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' at number two.



The next albums to get a look-in were 'Stray Sheep' by Japanese singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu, ahead of American music star Taylor Swift`s 'Folklore' at number four.



The Korean group`s achievement was "unprecedented and demonstrates the amazing global appeal of their music," IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore said.



The chart, which counts global physical and digital download sales, came out a week after IFPI named the seven-member band its 2020 Global Recording Artist of the Year.



BTS, who has spearheaded the K-pop push in the United States with their catchy songs, in 2020 became the first Korean pop act to top the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, with English-language single 'Dynamite'. They also scored their first major Grammy Award nomination in November.