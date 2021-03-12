Watch: BLACKPINK vocalist Rose finallay drops her solo debut album

K-pop girl band BLACKPINK's vocalist Rose finally dropped her most-awaited solo album 'R'. The makers dropped the video of the lead single ‘On The Ground’ featuring Rose.



Released Friday afternoon, the jaw-dropping music video showcase Rosé’s and her tremulous back life. She made her debut in 2016 with the chart-shattering song, 'Whistle'.

“The song is about looking for answers in life, for purpose in life and I feel like people these days can relate to it,” she said during her music video’s release party.



''Sometimes when you’re always on that roll, you kind of forget what actually matters to you most,'' she added.

Watch the video here:

The album also includes another song 'Gone' which is also on the tracklist. Rose is yet to officially drop the song.



Previously, the song was performed at BLACKPINK's Jan 31 virtual concert which left her fans over its heartbreaking lyrics. Rose had originally recorded the sing two years ago. Meanwhile, ‘On The Ground’ was only recorded recently.



Before its final release, Rosé's debut album 'R' has now become the first female solo album to surpass 200,000 preorders on the K-pop retail site Ktown4u.