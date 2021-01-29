Top 5 Hollywood news today: The Weeknd spends $7 Million for his Super Bowl act, 'Lupin' to return with part 2

Amid controversy around his leaked sex chat, Armie Hammer has quit Paramount's new web series 'The Offer'. Meanwhile, 'Lupin' has been renewed for a second season.



Here are the top stories of the day.



'Lupin' to return with part 2 this summer on Netflix

After getting major success at the international market, French crime series 'Lupin' is returning with part 2. The Netflix confirmed the news and revealed the new poster featuring series star Omar Sy. ''Lupin Part 2..this summer,'' they captioned the post.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lupin-to-return-with-part-2-this-summer-on-netflix-360108

The Weeknd reveals spending $7 million of his own money on Super Bowl 2021 halftime show



The Weeknd is making sure that he gives a memorable performance at Superbowl 2021 halftime show and the cost is not a concern. In an interview with Billboard, the 30-year-old said that while the Super Bowl ordinarily covers all production costs of the show, he wanted to make his performance extra special and that has cost him around $ 7 million according to E! News.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/the-weeknd-reveals-spending-7-million-of-his-own-money-on-super-bowl-2021-halftime-show-360068

Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony Award winner, dies at age 96



Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life`s struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at age 96, her manager said in a statement. No cause of death was given. Tyson had recently completed a memoir, "Just As I Am," which was released just this week.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/cicely-tyson-groundbreaking-emmy-and-tony-award-winner-dies-at-age-96-359990

Armie Hammer exits Paramount's web series based on 'The Godfather' amid controversy around leaked chats



Hollywood star Armie Hammer has exited upcoming Paramount Plus series 'The Offer' amid raging controversy around the actor's leaked messages to women which were sexual in nature. 'The Offer' tells the behind the scenes story of the making of the cult classic 'The Godfather'.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-armie-hammer-exits-paramounts-web-series-based-on-the-godfather-amid-controversy-around-leaked-chats-360043

Inside 'Assassins': A documentary that talks about the strange murder of Kim Jong Un's half-brother



Kim Jong-Nam — the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and once the favoured heir apparent of their late father and former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il — was assassinated in 2017. The confusing circumstances surrounding the murder and subsequent prosecution of the two women accused of the crime is examined in director Ryan White’s real-life crime thriller documentary 'Assassins'.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/inside-assassins-a-documentary-that-talks-about-the-strange-murder-of-kim-jong-uns-half-brother-360088