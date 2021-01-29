Armie Hammer exits Paramount's web series based on 'The Godfather' amid controversy around leaked chats

Hollywood star Armie Hammer has exited upcoming Paramount Plus series 'The Offer' amid raging controversy around the actor's leaked messages to women which were sexual in nature.



'The Offer' tells the behind the scenes story of the making of the cult classic 'The Godfather'.



In December 2020, it was announced that Hammer would play Al Ruddy in the show who had produced 'The Godfather' in 1972. The 10-episode series details Ruddy’s experience working on the iconic film.

Sources state that the makers are now looking for a new lead to replace Hammer.



News of Hammer’s exit from the show comes weeks after he exited the romcom 'Shotgun Wedding,' in which he was to star opposite Jennifer Lopez. Hammer's exit came after a series of unverified Instagram direct messages allegedly written by him leaked online. The messages described graphic sexual fantasies, including cannibalism.

Also read: Armie Hammer's ex-wife comments on report of 'cannibal love story movie' by 'Call Me By Your Name' director



Soon after Hammer issued a statement on the controversy, saying he would not respond to “bulls*** claims,” further describing the social media uproar around the messages as “vicious and spurious online attacks against him.”



'The Offer' has been written by Michael Tolkin and Paramount Television Studios will be producing it.