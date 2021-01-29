'Lupin' to return with part 2 this summer on Netflix

After getting major success at the international market, French crime series 'Lupin' is returning with part 2.



The Netflix confirmed the news and revealed the new poster featuring series star Omar Sy. ''Lupin Part 2..this summer,'' they captioned the post.



The series started streaming on January 8, with the first five episodes of the mystery thriller series. The series has garnered 70 million views worldwide in its first month, setting a record for a French TV show, the streaming platform said in a statement.

'70 million, that's crazy. So proud that 'Lupin' is the first French series to have such an international success.", Omar Sy tweeted.

The mystery thriller has been created by George Kay and François Uzan.The series follows the story of a man who is inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, a character created by Maurice Leblanc.



The release date of the second season has not been announced yet.