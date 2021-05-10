Top 5 Hollywood news today: New restrictions on 'MI' set, 'Wrath Of Man' tops box office

Tom Cruise is ensuring that no one leaks any on-set images of the film to Taylor Swift to receive global icon honour at the 2021 Brit Awards, here are the top five headlines that made a buzz in the Hollywood corridors today.



Tom Cruise is ensuring there are no images being leaked from the sets of 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise is shooting for the new instalment of 'Mission: Impossible' at a breakneck speed and leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no one leaks any on-set images of the film.



Jason Statham-starrer 'Wrath Of Man' kicks off Hollywood's summer with $8.1mn haul

Jason Statham`s latest action starrer 'Wrath Of Man', has opened to $8.1 million collections since its US release on Friday. It would be still a while before the film hits screens in India, given the grim Covid pandemic situation here.



Elon Musk's hosting gig lifts ratings for 'Saturday Night Live'

Elon Musk's hosting debut on 'Saturday Night! Live' seems to have been lapped up by the audience. The SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO`s hosting gig brought the NBC late-night mainstay its third-highest ratings of the season.



Seth Rogen has 'no plans' to work with James Franco amid sexual misconduct allegations

Seth Rogen is talking about the sexual assault allegations against his close friend and frequent collaborator James Franco. The duo has worked together on different big projects over the years and share a close relationship.



Taylor Swift to receive global icon honour at 2021 Brit Awards

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is set to be feted at the upcoming Brit Awards, where she will receive the global icon award at this year's ceremony.


