Top 5 Hollywood news today: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split, 'Fast & Furious 9' new trailer

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed that they have parted their ways, 'Fast & Furious 9' new trailer released.

Here are other top stories of the day:



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially end their engagement, says 'we are better as friends



After a month of speculation, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed that they have parted their ways. By calling off their two-year engagement, The 51-year-old singer and 45-year-old baseball player issued an official statement. Read more



Renee Zellweger to star in golf comedy 'The Back Nine'



Hollywood star Renée Zellweger is set to feature in ‘The Back Nine’, a golf comedy. The film will be helmed by Michael Patrick King for Landline Pictures. Read more



Watch 'Fast & Furious 9' new trailer: You've got to choose between Vin Diesel, John Cena



‘Fast & Furious 9’ new trailer is out and you’ve got to choose between John Cena and Vin Diesel. Action-packed, the film is much like its predecessors from the franchise. Read more



HBO Max drops Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy trailer



With the arrival of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, the director's trilogy of DC films is complete and a new trailer highlights the story Zack Snyder created over the course of three films. Read more



'Life is Beautiful' director Roberto Benigni to receive Venice cinema career award



Italian actor and director Roberto Benigni, who won an Oscar for 'Life is Beautiful', will be honoured with a career award at this year's Venice Film Festival, organisers said Thursday. Read more