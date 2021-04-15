Renee Zellweger to star in golf comedy 'The Back Nine'

Hollywood star Renée Zellweger is set to feature in ‘The Back Nine’, a golf comedy.

The film will be helmed by Michael Patrick King for Landline Pictures.

Renee Zellweger will play a former golfer who set her clubs aside to make way for her husband's pro career and to raise her son, only to decide to turn pro during the "back nine" of her life after her marriage goes into free fall.

The film will be produced by Amy Baer who will make the first picture for her new label, Landline Pictures. The script is written by Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith.

Renee Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli will executive produce for Big Picture Co.