Top 5 Hollywood news today: James Corden planning to leave US and more

James Corden is reportedly planning to leave the United States, meanwhile 'The Queen' actor Michael Sheen returns royal honour.



Here are the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

James Corden preparing to leave US as his family is 'homesick'; read details inside

Celebrity host and actor James Corden is reportedly thinking of leaving the US as his family has been feeling “homesick” for a long time now. Read more



'The Queen' actor Michael Sheen returns royal honour overviews on the British monarchy

Welsh stage and screen actor Michael Sheen has stoked up the age-old British-Wales controversy after he returned the British monarchy-conferred Order of the British Empire (OBE) to not appear like a “hypocrite”. Read more



Jennifer Lopez dresses up as Disney princess ahead of New Year's Eve performance

Serving us looks since forever, popstar Jennifer Lopez is nowhere to make you envious of her Disney princess avatar as she took over Times Square in New York to film ahead of her performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Read more



Hugh Jackman ends 2020 by sharing his ‘most embarrassing’ blooper ever

Hugh Jackman is bidding goodbye to this pandemic year by giving his fans a reason to giggle. As the year coming to an end, Hugh shared his 'most embarrassing' throwback video. Read more



'Gilligan's Island' actress Dawn Wells dies from COVID-19

Dawn Wells, who parlayed her girl-next-door charm and wholesome beauty into enduring TV fame as the sweet-natured desert island castaway Mary Ann on the classic 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died. Read more