Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'House of the Dragon' official first-look pics, 'Loki' release date

Game of Thrones prequel 'House of the Dragon' shares official first-look pics

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series 'House of the Dragon' is finally coming to shape as makers shared official first-look set pictures. Set a few hundred years before the events of 'Game of Thrones', 'House of the Dragon' will tell the story of the House of Targaryen and Targaryen civil war that became known as the Dance of the Dragons.



Pink to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

Singer Pink will be honoured with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). The award aims to recognise artists who have achieved success on the Billboard charts and left an indelible impact on music.

Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return

Live Broadway shows will return to the stage starting Sept. 14 after an 18-month hiatus to fight the coronavirus pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.



'Loki' to premiere early on Disney+, will release weekly episodes on Wednesdays

Good news for all the Marvel fans who were eagerly waiting for their favourite villainous character Loki to return. The release date of Tom Hiddleston's awaited series has moved up.



Meghan Markle wins UK copyright claim over letter to father

A British court on Wednesday upheld Meghan Markle's copyright claim against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over its publication of a letter to her father.