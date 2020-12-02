Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ellen Page comes out as transgender, BTS to postpone military service

In an Instagram post, 'Juno' star Ellen Page has come out as Transgender. Meanwhile, South Korea has passed a law that now allows BTS to postpone military service. Here are the top stories of the day.



'Juno' actor Ellen Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot



The Oscar-nominated star of ‘Juno’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote on Instagram. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.”



South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service



South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to allow globally recognised K-pop artists such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service to age 30. All able-bodied South Korean men aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for about two years as part of the country’s efforts to guard against North Korea.



Contrary to reports, Oscars 2021 is not confirmed to have full-person ceremony



No, contrary to reports, Oscars 2021 will not have in-person ceremony as suggested by many publications. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nor its Oscars broadcast partner ABC has many any such decision of having in-person ceremony in the wake of pandemic.



Watch Tom Cruise pump your adrenaline in 'Mission: Impossible 7' set photos



Action junkie? Here’s some adrenaline-pumping pictures from Tom Cruise starrer ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. Hollywood star Tom Cruise is currently shooting for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in Rome, Italy. In new set photos, you can watch Tom Cruise filming a car stunt with his co-star Hayley Atwell.



The Offer: Armie Hammer to play producer in series about the making of 'Godfather'



‘The Godfather’ classic films is about to get a reboot. The making of these films will be crafted as a limited series that will feature Hollywood actor Armie Hammer as a producer of these movies and will deal with how he made these Oscar-winning films.



