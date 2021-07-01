Top 5 Hollywood news today: Bill Cosby returns home from prison, court rejects Britney Spears' appeal

Convicted of sexual assault, actor Bill Cosby returned home from prison after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned the judgement. Meanwhile an LA court judge shot down Britney Spears appeal to remove her father as her conservator. Here are the top stories of the day.



Bill Cosby home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction



Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania`s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-bill-cosby-home-from-prison-after-court-reverses-sexual-assault-conviction-395056

Britney Spears' appeal to remove her father as conservator shot down by judge



A week after Britney Spears gave an emotional and explosive speech about her conservatorship, the singer's appeal to remove her father Jamie Spears as her conservator has been denied by the court. Despite public support for the singer, she has been denied the suspension of her dad from the conservator's post.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/britney-spears-appeal-to-remove-her-father-as-conservator-shot-down-by-judge-395118

Marilyn Manson is sued for sexual abuse by a fourth woman



Rocker Marilyn Manson has been sued by a fourth woman for alleged sexual abuse. Model Ashley Morgan Smithline accused the singer- whose real name is Brian Warner- of sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and human trafficking, while they were dating.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-marilyn-manson-is-sued-for-sexual-abuse-by-a-fourth-woman-395124

Steven Soderbergh is thinking about new 'Ocean's' movie, hints Don Cheadle



There might be a new Ocean's movie on the cards. Don Cheadle opened up about the idea of the new movie in the series that director Steven Soderbergh is thinking about creating. The 56-year-old actor said, “We were talking about it (after ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’), and then Bernie (Mac) passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it,’” he shared.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-steven-soderbergh-is-thinking-about-new-oceans-movie-hints-don-cheadle-395159

James Franco to pay USD 2.2 million in sexual misconduct lawsuit settlement



American actor James Franco and his associate will pay USD 2.2 Million to settle a sexual misconduct lawsuit in which Franco was accused by two former film students of 'sexual harassment, exploitation and coercion.'



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-james-franco-to-pay-usd-22-million-in-sexual-misconduct-lawsuit-settlement-395176