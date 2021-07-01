Britney Spears' appeal to remove her father as conservator shot down by judge

A week after Britney Spears gave an emotional and explosive speech about her conservatorship, the singer's appeal to remove her father Jamie Spears as her conservator has been denied by the court.



Despite public support for the singer, she has been denied the suspension of her dad from the conservator's post.



"The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," the court documents stated, as per Fox News.



Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, asked the court to replace Jamie Spears with the Bessemer Trust.



Reports state that Ingham has only recently filed paperwork requesting that Bessemer be appointed as a co-conservator, which was approved, though the outlet reports that additional paperwork to make Bessemer's role official has yet to be filed.



Ingham had initially appealed for Jamie's removal late last year, saying that Spears was "afraid of her father." The motion was denied and Ingham refiled again this year. The star has also said she wouldn't perform again until her father was no longer in control of her career.

In her long emotional speech at the court last week, Spears demanded an end to her conservatorship which began 13 years back when she had a very public meltdown.



"I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people," Spears told Judge Brenda Penny. "It makes no sense."



She also alleged that her father loved the control he had on her and stated that he should be jailed for the way he has treated the singer.

