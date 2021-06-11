Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Aquaman 2' new title and more

Here are the top five headlines that made a buzz in the Hollywood corridors today.



America Ferrera calls out US Vice President Kamala Harris for her comments on migrants: 'They'd promised compassion and humanity'



Actress America Ferrera has spoken out against US Vice President Kamal Harris after she discouraged migrants from coming to the US. On her recent visit to Guatemala, told migrants looking to come to this country that they should not travel to the US Mexico border and claimed that they would be turned back if they did. Read more



'Aquaman 2': Jason Momoa starrer DC movie sequel finally gets a new title



'Aquaman 2' finally has an official new title! The director of Jason Momoa starrer movie, James Wan, has just revealed the title of the upcoming sequel of the 2018 movie. James took his Instagram to reveal the DC film title. Read more



Film on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern not received well by some Kiwis



The film based on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s handling of Christchurch mosque shootings has not gone down too well with many. There are accusations of it projecting “white saviorism”. Read more



Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series



The Warner Bros. movie studio will produce an anime feature film set in the world of JRR Tolkien`s popular 'The Lord of the Rings' books, officials announced on Thursday. Read more



Kim Kardashian has no regrets as 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reality series ends



After 14 years of drama, fashion and family, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the television series that made Kim Kardashian and her siblings household names, took its final bow on Thursday with hugs, tears and gratitude. Read more