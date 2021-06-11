Film on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern not received well by some Kiwis

Film based on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s handling of Christchurch mosque shootings has not gone down too well with many. There are accusations of it projecting “white saviorism”.

The film ‘They Are Us’ is written, directed by Kiwi filmmaker Andrew Niccol is set to star Rose Byrne as Jacinda Ardern and takes place in March 2019, days after the deadly terrorist attack shook the world as a white supremacist attacked two mosques and 51 people were murdered. The film will be showcased at the Cannes Virtual Market later this month.

‘They Are Us’ is set to be an inspirational story that follows Ardern as she helped bring the community together in their time of grief and banned assault rifles in New Zealand. The title of the film happens to come from Ardern’s powerful speech describing the victims of the attack.

Soon after the news of the film going to Cannes came out, people started trending hashtag #TheyAreUsShutdown. In many of their voes, the Christchurch’s Muslim community felt “blindsided” by the biopic and that they were not consulted.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand PM has distanced herself from the film ‘They Are Us’.