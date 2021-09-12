'The Godfather' star Andy Garcia joins 'The Expendables 4' cast

The 'Godfather' famed Andi Gracia is all set to star in the fourth instalment of 'The Expendables' series.



Reportedly, Garcia will play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the Expendables on their dangerous mission. More details are being kept under wraps, but the plot will once again focus on a group of veteran mercenaries.

The first instalment of 'The Expendables' series was released in 2010.



As per the Hollywood Reporter, Gracia will be working alongside Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone will reprise their roles from the previous three films.



New additions are Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

Stuntman-turned director Scott Waugh is set to helm the project with shooting scheduled to begin in October. Spenser Cohen wrote the script, with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.



Andy was last seen in the film 'Wrath Of Man' and recently shot for a modern-day remake of 'Father of the Bride' where he plays the lead role of the patriarch. He also acts as a producer on the Warner movie.