Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged? Here's what actor has revealed

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have kept their mouth shut whenever the questions have popped up about their personal life. For the past few months, we have seen different rumours swirling around about the love birds getting engaged.



Shutting all the false rumours down, Joe has finally reacted to the big questions.

Lady Gaga has got plastic surgery, think fans after she appears with plump lips, sharper nose



Recently during a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, when asked about the engagement rumour, the actor said, as per People, ''If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins.''



He added further, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

How is Elon Musk connected to the Johnny Depp- Amber Heard defamation case?

The news of their engagement started doing rounds earlier this year after the pair went on a three days romantic trip to Cornwall, England. The couple who have been romantically linked since the year 2016, have remained mum on their relationship so far.