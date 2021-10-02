Scarlett Johansson's mother-in-law 'didn't get' baby name Cosmo, reveals Colin Jost

Colin Jost and Marvel actor Scarlett Johannson welcomed their son in August this year and named him Cosmo--but their unique name choice was not liked by everyone in the family.



The Saturday Night Live host recently appeared on 'The Late Show with Seth Meyers' and revealed his mom's reaction to their son's name.

Sharing how his mother was slightly taken aback after she heard the name, he said, “My family is very supportive, always,” Jost said. “My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was a hippie thing.”

Recalling an incident related to the name, Jost said, "After three or four days, she would be like, 'Cosmo? Is it final? Did you submit the birth certificate?''



''She would call us after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo,' And she’d be like, ‘And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.’ She was like ‘OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an ‘I,’ so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo','' he added.



After learning that there were a lot more Cosmos out there, his mom was quite okay.

''She lives in Staten Island, eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives,'' Colin explained.



''She would call, and she would say, "I met someone. They said their uncle's name is Cosmo. So it is OK,"' he said. 'Then she goes, "There's a patron saint called Cosmos, so that's another option." We don't need more worse options, variants on Cosmo. But thanks, Mom'."



Jost and Johansson got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. They tied the knot in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony. Scarlett also shares her daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.



Colin announced the birth of their son back in August, writing on Instagram: ''Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.''