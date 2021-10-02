'James Bond' actor Daniel Craig to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



The honour will be bestowed on the 53-year-old actor just ahead of 'No Time To Die' release in theatres. As per reports, Daniel will receive his star on October 6.

Craig is the fourth 007 actor to receive the honour after David Niven, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan, and the 2,704th star overall on the Walk of Fame. Barry Nelson also played Bond in a TV movie and received a star during his career.



As per Variety, Rami Malek, who plays the villain Lyutsifer Safin in the upcoming movie, will speak at the Walk of Fame ceremony. Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will also serve as guest speakers.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 007 Hollywood Boulevard,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement.



The movie will be released in North America on Oct. 8. It has already released in Indian theatres